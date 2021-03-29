Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

McCollum, Lillard lead Portland Blazers past Toronto Raptors 122-117

By Dick Scanlon The Associated Press
Posted March 29, 2021 6:29 am

TAMPA, Fla. — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117 on Sunday night.

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists for the Blazers, who took command in the third quarter .

Pascal Siakam finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, which lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Read more: Toronto Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers

The game was played three days after the trade deadline move in which the Raptors sent Norman Powell to the Blazers for Gary Trent Jr., and Rodney Hood.

Trending Stories

Lillard, who sat out Friday night’s win at Orlando with a left knee contusion, joined Powell in Portland’s three-guard starting lineup.

Story continues below advertisement

Derrick Jones Jr., bumped from the lineup, scored Portland’s final seven points of the first half, but Hood’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Toronto a 74-68 halftime edge.

Read more: 2 more Toronto Raptors players out for COVID-19 health and safety reasons

The Raptors led 82-75 when Siakam scored on a short jumper with 6:27 left in the third quarter. But Toronto was held scoreless for nearly six minutes, shooting 1 for 12 the rest of the period.

A steal and a dunk by Powell put the Blazers ahead 83-82, and Lillard scored seven points in a 16-2 run that closed the third quarter with Portland leading 91-84.

VanVleet led a late rally that got the Raptors within one with 2:28 left, but McCollum answered with a jumper, a runner and a three-point play.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
TorontoToronto RaptorsNBARaptorsPortlandNorm PowellPortland Trail BlazersNormal Powell

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers