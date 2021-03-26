Menu

Sports

2 more Toronto Raptors players out for COVID-19 health and safety reasons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2021 1:23 pm
Atlanta Hawks' Rajon Rondo, left, is guarded by Toronto Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. View image in full screen
Atlanta Hawks' Rajon Rondo, left, is guarded by Toronto Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors are dealing with more COVID-19 issues.

Two Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns tonight.

The team says guard Paul Watson and guard/forward DeAndre’ Bembry will be sidelined.

In the past month, five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time because of protocols.

Read more: Toronto Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers

The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to Portland for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday’s NBA trade deadline.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
