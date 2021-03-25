Toronto Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

A source confirmed the deal to The Canadian Press.

The source was granted anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Powell is eligible to become a free agent next year if he declines his player option.

More to come.

Advertisement