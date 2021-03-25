Menu

Sports

Toronto Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 1:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors open their season in Tampa Bay, FL' Toronto Raptors open their season in Tampa Bay, FL
WATCH ABOVE (December 2020): It wasn't exactly the reception that the "We the North" fanbase may have been expecting. But the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night kicked off their 2020-2021 season in Tampa Bay as COVID-19 restrictions continue to preclude their playing in Toronto. – Dec 24, 2020

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.

A source confirmed the deal to The Canadian Press.

Read more: Toronto Raptors finally snap 9 game losing skid in what might have been Kyle Lowry’s finale

The source was granted anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Powell is eligible to become a free agent next year if he declines his player option.

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
