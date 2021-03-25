Toronto Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.
A source confirmed the deal to The Canadian Press.
The source was granted anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
Powell is eligible to become a free agent next year if he declines his player option.
More to come.
