Strong winds forecast to batter B.C.’s South Coast Sunday

Strong winds are forecast to batter B.C.’s South Coast on Sunday, with wind weather alerts in effect across the region.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Greater Victoria area, along with special weather statements for the Fraser Valley and the remainder of Vancouver Island except for the northern end.

Winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are forecast to develop throughout the afternoon in the Strait of Juan De Fuca, hitting Victoria first before moving to Metro Vancouver late in the day.

Strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h are also expected for Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada warns the blustery weather could lead to power outages, toss loose object or damage property such as windows or roof shingles.

The winds are forecast to ease overnight.

