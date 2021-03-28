Menu

Car lands on top of parked vehicle in Kelowna driveway

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 12:36 pm
A crashed car ended up on top of another vehicle in a Kelowna driveway early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A crashed car ended up on top of another vehicle in a Kelowna driveway early Sunday morning. Randy Mills

An overnight motor vehicle incident on Highland Drive South in Kelowna ended with a car wedged on top of a parked vehicle in a residential driveway.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the driver of the car was already out of the crashed vehicle when firefighters arrived and was speaking to others on scene.

Read more: Video captures B.C. truck dragging pole across oncoming traffic lane

The driver was taken to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the crashed car hit a concrete barrier before landing on top of the vehicle already parked in the house’s driveway.

The aftermath of a crash on Highland Drive South in Kelowna. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a crash on Highland Drive South in Kelowna. Randy Mills
