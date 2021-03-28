Car lands on top of parked vehicle in Kelowna driveway

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight motor vehicle incident on Highland Drive South in Kelowna ended with a car wedged on top of a parked vehicle in a residential driveway.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the driver of the car was already out of the crashed vehicle when firefighters arrived and was speaking to others on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the crashed car hit a concrete barrier before landing on top of the vehicle already parked in the house’s driveway.

View image in full screen The aftermath of a crash on Highland Drive South in Kelowna. Randy Mills

