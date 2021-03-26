Kelowna’s roadwork schedule for 2021 could put bump in your commute

Send this page to someone via email

No matter what corner of Kelowna you live in or drive through this summer, plan for a bumpy commute.

The City of Kelowna has announced resurfacing work scheduled for 32 sections of road equaling about 10 kilometres of pavement.

The full list is below, but it includes roundabouts at Casorso Road, Swamp Road and UBC Okanagan that will undergo repairs.

The city is responsible for maintaining 1,690 kilometres of roadways and said it monitors and tests roads regularly to identify and prioritize maintenance work.

This year’s work is said to cost $4.5 million.

While some Kelowna residents may think the whole city feels like it’s one big road construction zone during summer, the city’s schedule for road work prevents mass replacement at one time, it said.

Work on roundabouts is said to be scheduled in the evening hours to have less impact on motorists.

Residents in neighbourhoods affected by resurfacing projects will be notified, according to the City of Kelowna.

In some areas, crews have begun cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs ahead of major work.

Kelowna 2021 Pavement Management Projects

Bernard Ave from Gordon Drive to Richmond Street

Sutherland Ave from Gordon Drive to Burtch Road

Reid Road from Pooley Road to East Kelowna Road

McCulloch Road from KLO Road to Pooley Road

McCulloch Road from Pooley Road to Rose Road

June Springs Road from Spiers Road to Mathews Road

June Springs Road from Mathews Road to Luxmore Road

Sexsmith Road from Adams Road to Pinto Road

Findlay Road from Stremel Road to Fitzpatrick Road

Ballou Road from Moubray Road to Glenmore Road

Feedham Avenue from Oswell Drive to the end of curb and gutter

Sunrise Road from end of curb and gutter to Lynrick Road

Richmond Street from Bernard Avenue to Wilson Avenue

Kent Road from Spall Road to east end

Flemish Street from Lawson Avenue to Wilson Avenue

Clifton Avenue from Clement Avenue to 100 metres north

Lougheed Road from Rail Trail to Adams Road

Abbott Street from Groves Avenue to Wardlaw Avenue

Clement Avenue from east of Clifton Avenue to west of Clifton Avenue

Westridge Drive from Crawford Drive to South of Appleridge Road

Longhill Road from Rifle Road to Sexsmith Road

Longhill Road from Rifle Road to Valley Road

Ellis Street from Cawston Avenue to Clement Avenue

Lakeshore Road from Barrera Road to Richter Street

Latta Road from McCurdy Road East to Lakha Road

McCurdy Road from Hwy 97 to Mayfair Road

Hollywood Road North from McCurdy Road to laneway south at crosswalk

Kloppenburg Road from Loseth Road to Lynrick Road

Cadder Avenue from Ethel Street to Richter Street

Drysdale Boulevard from Cross Road to Glen Park Drive

Raymer Avenue from Ethel Street to Richter Street

Lester Road from Leathead Road to Houghton Road

You can visit the City of Kelowna website linked here for current information and maps related to these projects.

