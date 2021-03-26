Kelowna’s roadwork schedule for 2021 could put bump in your commute

No matter what corner of Kelowna you live in or drive through this summer, plan for a bumpy commute.
The City of Kelowna has announced resurfacing work scheduled for 32 sections of road equaling about 10 kilometres of pavement.
The full list is below, but it includes roundabouts at Casorso Road, Swamp Road and UBC Okanagan that will undergo repairs.
The city is responsible for maintaining 1,690 kilometres of roadways and said it monitors and tests roads regularly to identify and prioritize maintenance work.
This year’s work is said to cost $4.5 million.
While some Kelowna residents may think the whole city feels like it’s one big road construction zone during summer, the city’s schedule for road work prevents mass replacement at one time, it said.
Work on roundabouts is said to be scheduled in the evening hours to have less impact on motorists.
Residents in neighbourhoods affected by resurfacing projects will be notified, according to the City of Kelowna.
In some areas, crews have begun cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs ahead of major work.
Kelowna 2021 Pavement Management Projects
- Bernard Ave from Gordon Drive to Richmond Street
- Sutherland Ave from Gordon Drive to Burtch Road
- Reid Road from Pooley Road to East Kelowna Road
- McCulloch Road from KLO Road to Pooley Road
- McCulloch Road from Pooley Road to Rose Road
- June Springs Road from Spiers Road to Mathews Road
- June Springs Road from Mathews Road to Luxmore Road
- Sexsmith Road from Adams Road to Pinto Road
- Findlay Road from Stremel Road to Fitzpatrick Road
- Ballou Road from Moubray Road to Glenmore Road
- Feedham Avenue from Oswell Drive to the end of curb and gutter
- Sunrise Road from end of curb and gutter to Lynrick Road
- Richmond Street from Bernard Avenue to Wilson Avenue
- Kent Road from Spall Road to east end
- Flemish Street from Lawson Avenue to Wilson Avenue
- Clifton Avenue from Clement Avenue to 100 metres north
- Lougheed Road from Rail Trail to Adams Road
- Abbott Street from Groves Avenue to Wardlaw Avenue
- Clement Avenue from east of Clifton Avenue to west of Clifton Avenue
- Westridge Drive from Crawford Drive to South of Appleridge Road
- Longhill Road from Rifle Road to Sexsmith Road
- Longhill Road from Rifle Road to Valley Road
- Ellis Street from Cawston Avenue to Clement Avenue
- Lakeshore Road from Barrera Road to Richter Street
- Latta Road from McCurdy Road East to Lakha Road
- McCurdy Road from Hwy 97 to Mayfair Road
- Hollywood Road North from McCurdy Road to laneway south at crosswalk
- Kloppenburg Road from Loseth Road to Lynrick Road
- Cadder Avenue from Ethel Street to Richter Street
- Drysdale Boulevard from Cross Road to Glen Park Drive
- Raymer Avenue from Ethel Street to Richter Street
- Lester Road from Leathead Road to Houghton Road
You can visit the City of Kelowna website linked here for current information and maps related to these projects.
