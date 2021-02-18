City of Kelowna launches grant program to help local non-profits

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna has launched a new grant program — a one-time funding initiative — to support non-profit organizations in the sport, event and cultural sectors in the city that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

“We recognize that ongoing measures and restrictions as a result of COVID-19 continue to impact many of our local non-profit organizations through lost ticket sales, cancelled events, festivals and full sports seasons,” said Jim Gabriel, City of Kelowna’s director of active living and culture.

“Providing this opportunity to help sustain and reinvigorate the arts, sport and event sectors will only benefit our community in the long run as we work toward economic recovery.”

In 2018, Kelowna’s creative sector contributed more than $339 million to the local economy, while employing at least 3,000 people, according to the city.

“For some organizations, the reality of closures and cancelled seasons have created excessive strain on the future viability of the organization,” wrote city staff, in a release.

As non-profits get selected for the grant program, they will engage in a consultant-led process to develop a recovery and sustainability plan.

Funding can vary between $5,000 and $10,000.

Applications will need to be submitted before the program deadline on March 15, 2021.

For more information on the non-profit grant program, visit the city’s website.

