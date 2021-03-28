Menu

News

Video captures B.C. truck dragging pole across oncoming traffic lane

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures B.C. truck dragging pole across oncoming traffic lane' Video captures B.C. truck dragging pole across oncoming traffic lane
WATCH: Video captures B.C. truck dragging pole across the oncoming traffic lane

An unusual and frightening close call on a Metro Vancouver road was captured on camera, Wednesday.

A pair of hikers told Global News they were driving out of Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge just after 4:30 p.m. when they encountered a truck dragging a large wooden pole directly towards them on the road.

Read more: Video captures semi dragging truck through southeast Calgary community: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

The truck driver continued to approach, with the pole jutting into the oncoming lane of traffic as the hikers frantically honked and yelled at him to stop.

Eventually, the truck came to a halt before striking the hikers’ car. The truck driver can then be seen lifting the vehicle’s bed in an effort to remove the pole.

The events leading up to the incident are unclear as this witness did not see the truck collide with the pole.

Global News has requested more information from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

