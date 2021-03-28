Menu

Crime

Calgary Homicide Unit investigate suspicious death in southeast

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 11:31 am
Police investigate a suspicious death in the southeast. View image in full screen
Police investigate a suspicious death in the southeast. Global News

The Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death Saturday night in the southeast.

Police said just before 10 p.m., they were called to the 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E. in Forest Lawn for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, a man in his 30s was found on the street in medical distress.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman found at Calgary hotel

Despite attempts to save him, the man died at the scene, police said.

Police investigate a suspicious death in the southeast. View image in full screen
Police investigate a suspicious death in the southeast. Global News

Several streets around Memorial Drive S.E. were taped off overnight as police investigated.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

