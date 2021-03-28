Calgary Homicide Unit investigate suspicious death in southeast

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death Saturday night in the southeast.

Police said just before 10 p.m., they were called to the 5200 block of Memorial Drive S.E. in Forest Lawn for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, a man in his 30s was found on the street in medical distress.

Despite attempts to save him, the man died at the scene, police said.

Police investigate a suspicious death in the southeast.

Several streets around Memorial Drive S.E. were taped off overnight as police investigated.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.