Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after deadly hit and run in south Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A photo of 119A Street and Rutherford Road in Edmonton on March 26, 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of 119A Street and Rutherford Road in Edmonton on March 26, 2021. Paul Rampersaud/Global News

A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man who was hit by a vehicle in south Edmonton died earlier this month.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers responded to a reported assault in the area of 119A Street and Rutherford Road at 2:16 a.m. on March 15.

“It was reported that an altercation occurred in the street between two males, during which one of the males got into a vehicle, struck the other male and drove away,” police said.

When they arrived, police said officers found an injured man on the road and he was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died four days later.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Brad Coates. They said an autopsy determined he died of blunt-force trauma.

On Thursday, Kevin Christian Ewen was arrested in connection with the incident.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he is also charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to remain (at the scene) knowing death was caused.

Police told Global News that the victim and the accused were known to one another.

