Grande Cache RCMP need tips about pedestrian hit and run that killed Calgary pipeliner

Grande Cache Mounties need the public’s help after a 36-year-old Calgary man was killed in a hit and run on Sunday, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Police responded to a report about a man in the ditch on the Ghost Main Road with serious, life-threatening injuries on March 14 at 1:20 a.m.

EMS took the victim to hospital but he was pronounced dead “a short time later.”

RCMP said the victim was “flushing pipeline along the east side of the ditch when he was hit.”

If you have information, contact Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grande Cache is about 430 kilometres west of Edmonton.

