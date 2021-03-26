Menu

Environment Canada issues wind warning for GTA, southwestern Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 2:05 pm
The Canadian flag blows in the wind in the heart of the financial district in Toronto on June 27, 2018. View image in full screen
The Canadian flag blows in the wind in the heart of the financial district in Toronto on June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A special weather statement for strong winds has been issued by Environment Canada for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas as well as southwestern Ontario towards Windsor.

The weather agency issued the statement for Friday calling for “strong and gusty northwesterly winds this afternoon.”

Environment Canada said winds could gust up to 70 or 80 km/h in many areas.

“The strong northwest winds, ushering in considerably cooler air, will diminish this evening,” Environment Canada said.

Eastern parts of Ontario from Peterborough to Ottawa are under a special weather statement for rain.

Rainfall amounts in those regions will generally be between 20 to 40 mm with locally higher amounts of 50 mm possible in isolated thunderstorms, the weather agency said. The rain will taper off by Friday evening, the agency added.

