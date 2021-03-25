Heavy rain followed by wind gusts expected in Toronto, parts of GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto and several regions in the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement as heavy rains are expected to hit Thursday evening.

“Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 millimetres possible in thunderstorms in some locales,” an Environment Canada statement said.

The rain is expected to taper off by noon Friday but heavy wind gusts will follow in the afternoon.

“This could be more rain than we’ve seen all year so far combined,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Farnell said while widespread flooding is not expected, hydroplaning could be a concern for motorists during the Friday morning commute.

He added the weather for Saturday appears to be nice, but more wet weather will follow for Sunday.

The regions of York, Peel, Durham and Halton, as well as Hamilton, are also under a special weather statement.