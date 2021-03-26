Risk of flooding along Lake Simcoe shorelines, low-lying areas amid heavy rain

Send this page to someone via email

Rain and wind that are forecast Friday and through the weekend pose a risk of flooding along the shorelines of Lake Simcoe and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, the local conservation authority confirmed.

The conservation authority said there have been reports of ice pileup in Innisfil, although Lake Simcoe’s water levels are about five centimetres lower than average for this time of year.

“They may rise in response to the precipitation and inflows from rivers and streams,” the conservation authority said Friday.

“The remaining ice on the lake may also pose additional threats to shoreline areas and adjacent structures, particularly if combined with strong winds.”

There’s the risk of flooding in low-lying areas next to the lake due to the effects of wind, rain, ice and continued flows in the system.

The conservation authority said people should exercise caution around all bodies of water and tell children to stay away from all watercourses and other bodies of water.

The shoreline hazard watch will be in effect through Wednesday, March 31, or unless otherwise updated.