Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Risk of flooding along Lake Simcoe shorelines, low-lying areas amid heavy rain

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 11:32 am
The conservation authority said there have been reports of ice pileup in Innisfil, although Lake Simcoe's water levels are about five centimetres lower than average for this time of year.
The conservation authority said there have been reports of ice pileup in Innisfil, although Lake Simcoe's water levels are about five centimetres lower than average for this time of year. Global News

Rain and wind that are forecast Friday and through the weekend pose a risk of flooding along the shorelines of Lake Simcoe and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, the local conservation authority confirmed.

The conservation authority said there have been reports of ice pileup in Innisfil, although Lake Simcoe’s water levels are about five centimetres lower than average for this time of year.

Read more: Localized flooding possible in some areas of Lake Simcoe region amid warmer temperatures

“They may rise in response to the precipitation and inflows from rivers and streams,” the conservation authority said Friday.

Trending Stories

“The remaining ice on the lake may also pose additional threats to shoreline areas and adjacent structures, particularly if combined with strong winds.”

There’s the risk of flooding in low-lying areas next to the lake due to the effects of wind, rain, ice and continued flows in the system.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Communities pleading for action to prevent further damage from Lake Ontario flooding

The conservation authority said people should exercise caution around all bodies of water and tell children to stay away from all watercourses and other bodies of water.

The shoreline hazard watch will be in effect through Wednesday, March 31, or unless otherwise updated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
innisfilLake SimcoeConservation AuthorityLake Simcoe floodingLake Simcoe conservation authorityLake Simcoe flooding riskLake Simcor flood hazard

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers