Localized flooding possible in some areas of Lake Simcoe region amid warmer temperatures

The weather conditions forecast for the next few days may result in localized flooding in some areas of the Lake Simcoe region, the local conservation authority confirmed Wednesday.

Warmer weather and rainfall are expected to move through the region’s watershed on Wednesday through Friday, resulting in temperatures that are “well above” seasonal values, with daytime highs climbing to more than 10 C by Wednesday afternoon.

The local conservation authority also said above-zero temperatures are predicted for overnight Wednesday, with daytime highs climbing to 19 C on Thursday.

About 3 mm of rainfall is also expected Thursday.

“Currently, portions of the watershed have a considerable snowpack,” the conservation authority said in a statement.

“Due to the duration of the expected thaw, a significant reduction of this snowpack will occur. The expected rainfall coupled with the amount of ice and snow in storm drainage systems will increase the potential for blockage and ice jams, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges.”

The conservation authority said warm temperatures will reduce or eliminate ice cover on the region’s creeks and rivers, resulting in dangerous ice conditions.

The local conservation officer warns children and pets to stay away from all watercourses.

