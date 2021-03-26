Menu

Crime

3 Ottawa men arrested in connection with Hog’s Back Road shootout

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 10:29 am
Ottawa police say three men have been arrested in connection with a shootout on Hog's Back road in Sept. 2020. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say three men have been arrested in connection with a shootout on Hog's Back road in Sept. 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police have arrested three men they say exchanged gunfire in the Hog’s Back area late last summer.

Police said gunfire broke out in the 600 block of Hog’s Back Road on Sept. 18, 2020, around 3:45 p.m.

Two men fired their weapons at a third man, who returned fire, according to police. No one was injured in connection with the shootout.

Read more: ‘Safe mode’ lifted at Ottawa’s Paul-Desmarais high school after reports of armed person in the area

On Thursday, police said 35-year-old Emmanuel Pinard and 41-year-old Michael Nicolitsis were charged with attempted murder and conspiring to commit murder.

The target of the shooting, 35-year-old Brandon Longo, has also been charged with numerous firearms-related offences for returning fire, police said.

All three were due in court on Thursday.

