3 Ottawa men arrested in connection with Hog’s Back Road shootout

Ottawa police have arrested three men they say exchanged gunfire in the Hog’s Back area late last summer.

Police said gunfire broke out in the 600 block of Hog’s Back Road on Sept. 18, 2020, around 3:45 p.m.

Two men fired their weapons at a third man, who returned fire, according to police. No one was injured in connection with the shootout.

On Thursday, police said 35-year-old Emmanuel Pinard and 41-year-old Michael Nicolitsis were charged with attempted murder and conspiring to commit murder.

The target of the shooting, 35-year-old Brandon Longo, has also been charged with numerous firearms-related offences for returning fire, police said.

All three were due in court on Thursday.

