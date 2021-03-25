Menu

Man killed in highway crash with semi-truck in Rocky View County

By Heide Pearson Global News
The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a semi truck on a rural Alberta highway on Thursday.
The driver of an SUV was killed Thursday afternoon, after the vehicle he was in crashed with a semi-truck.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of the collision, which happened east of Calgary near Highway 564 and Range Road 272, at about 12:50 p.m.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said, and was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a semi truck on a rural Alberta highway on Thursday. Global News
The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash with a semi truck on a rural Alberta highway on Thursday. Global News

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Alberta RCMP said Highway 564 was “not passable between Range Road 273 and 274.”

RCMP asked that people “please stay away from the area.”

