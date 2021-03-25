Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Saint John’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

A natural gas leak Thursday morning forced the evacuation of several homes in the south end of Saint John, N.B.

Saint John Fire Department platoon chief Brian Wilson said crews were called to a home on Broad Street near Wentworth Street and Pitt Street before 10 a.m. and found that a construction crew had “pierced” a natural gas line.

Liberty Gas responded to the scene and it was determined crews needed to dig a secondary hole nearby to crimp the gas line and seal off the leak.

READ MORE: Fire in north end Saint John deemed suspicious

Wilson said about twenty people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution. They were cared for by the Canadian Red Cross and Saint John Transit while the repair work was being conducted. Saint John Police and Ambulance New Brunswick were also on site.

Story continues below advertisement

Gas levels were monitored in houses, buildings and sewers in the area.

Wilson said the situation was resolved around 12:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported.