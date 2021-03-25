Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Saint John’s south end

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 3:58 pm
Emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak on Broad Street in Saint John, N.B., on March 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a natural gas leak on Broad Street in Saint John, N.B., on March 25, 2021. Tim Roszell/Global News

A natural gas leak Thursday morning forced the evacuation of several homes in the south end of Saint John, N.B.

Saint John Fire Department platoon chief Brian Wilson said crews were called to a home on Broad Street near Wentworth Street and Pitt Street before 10 a.m. and found that a construction crew had “pierced” a natural gas line.

Liberty Gas responded to the scene and it was determined crews needed to dig a secondary hole nearby to crimp the gas line and seal off the leak.

READ MORE: Fire in north end Saint John deemed suspicious

Wilson said about twenty people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution. They were cared for by the Canadian Red Cross and Saint John Transit while the repair work was being conducted. Saint John Police and Ambulance New Brunswick were also on site.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Gas levels were monitored in houses, buildings and sewers in the area.

Wilson said the situation was resolved around 12:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Click to play video: 'Major gas leak forces street closures, evacuations in downtown Montreal' Major gas leak forces street closures, evacuations in downtown Montreal
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint JohnNatural GasCanadian Red CrossSaint John policeLeakBroad StreetSaint John Fire DepartmentPlatoon ChiefSaint John TransitBrian WilsonWentworth StreetPitt StreetLiberty Gas

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers