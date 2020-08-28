Fire in north end of Saint John deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire in Saint John’s old north end has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Saint John Fire Department crews were called to a blaze at 123 Main St. N. at 12:04 a.m. Friday.

Platoon chief Steve Vautour said they were able to douse the flames quickly.

He said the building is abandoned and power was not connected, and the fire is being investigated as “suspicious in nature.”

No one was hurt.

