Crime

Fire in north end of Saint John deemed suspicious

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 11:34 am
This building at 123 Main Street North in Saint John, N.B., was damaged by fire on August 28th, 2020. Fire investigators deemed the fire suspicious, as the building is abandoned.
This building at 123 Main Street North in Saint John, N.B., was damaged by fire on August 28th, 2020. Fire investigators deemed the fire suspicious, as the building is abandoned. Tim Roszell/Global News

An overnight fire in Saint John’s old north end has been deemed suspicious by investigators.

Saint John Fire Department crews were called to a blaze at 123 Main St. N. at 12:04 a.m. Friday.

Platoon chief Steve Vautour said they were able to douse the flames quickly.

READ MORE: Fire ravages vacant building in north end Saint John

He said the building is abandoned and power was not connected, and the fire is being investigated as “suspicious in nature.”

No one was hurt.

