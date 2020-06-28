Menu

News

Fire ravages vacant building in north end Saint John

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 5:28 pm
Saint John fire crews responded to a fire in the city's old north end. .
Saint John fire crews responded to a fire in the city's old north end. . Tim Roszell

Saint John fire crews were battling a blaze at a vacant building in the city’s old north end overnight Sunday.

Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Barry Oickle said crews were called to 96 Victoria Street around 12:25 a.m. and found a three-storey, wood-frame building fully engulfed.

He says they took a mostly defensive approach to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Crews checked the building and found no one inside.

Read more: Canadian Red Cross helping tenants after house fire in Saint John

Oickle said a couple living next door had to be evacuated and was assisted by the Canadian Red Cross in finding accommodations.

Crews were on the scene for about six-and-a-half hours, Oickle said.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Oickle characterized the building as a “total loss.”

 

