Fire ravages vacant building in north end Saint John

Saint John fire crews were battling a blaze at a vacant building in the city’s old north end overnight Sunday.
Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Barry Oickle said crews were called to 96 Victoria Street around 12:25 a.m. and found a three-storey, wood-frame building fully engulfed.
He says they took a mostly defensive approach to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.
Crews checked the building and found no one inside.
Oickle said a couple living next door had to be evacuated and was assisted by the Canadian Red Cross in finding accommodations.
Crews were on the scene for about six-and-a-half hours, Oickle said.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Oickle characterized the building as a “total loss.”
