COVID-19: 10 new cases for Peterborough area, 10 active at Gzowski College at Trent University

Peterborough Public Health reported another 10 new cases of COVID-19 and additional presumed variant of concern cases on Thursday.

In its daily COVID tracker update at 4:15 p.m., the health unit reports active cases are now at 60, up from 55 on Wednesday. There are also two more presumed variant of concern cases, now at 167.

The first confirmed variant of concern was reported on Feb. 23.

A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes. Testing at the Public Health Ontario labs generally takes seven to 14 days. Once a strain is identified, it is then placed on the tracker’s “confirmed” case list.

Of the 838 cases (three cases added to previous days), 768 are now declared resolved (five more since Wednesday) — approximately 92 per cent.

To date, 187 cases have been linked to 30 outbreaks, the health unit notes. There are now three active outbreaks for the health unit, all in Peterborough, as of Thursday afternoon.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared Monday after a staff member tested positive.

Trent University’s Gzowski College student residence (declared March 19): The health unit reported Thursday morning that there have been 14 cases total, with 10 active. A Section 22 order remains in effect at the residence.

Brock Mission emergency men’s shelter (declared March 16): One case. Other COVID-19 data: Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city on Thursday

Trent University: Reports 14 active cases — one more since Thursday. All 14 variant cases are students living on residence. The university states “not all active cases may be related to the ongoing at Gzowski College.

Close contacts: 200, down from 200 reported on Wednesday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports “less than 10” COVID-19 patients — up from “less than 5” reported 24 hours earlier. There have been 20 patient transfers from other area, unchanged since March 18.

Hospitalized cases: 30 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Wednesday. (four required the intensive care unit — unchanged).

Death toll: 10 since the pandemic was declared, one with the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

School cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction: North Cavan Public School in Cavan: One case reported on Monday by the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board; St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: four cases (three students, one staff) up from two initially reported March 10 by the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland Catholic District School Board; school remains open and St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case reported on March 10. The health unit reports more than 45,800 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

Vaccines

The health unit reports 24,309 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in its jurisdiction, up 10,000 from last week.

Clinics for those 80 and old are currently being held at the Evinrude Centre and Peterborough Regional Health Centre in the city and at the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre. Appointments must be booked on the province’s online system or calling 249-494-5631 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

