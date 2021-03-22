Health March 22 2021 10:39am 06:02 Should Ontario be easing restrictions amid a third wave? Doctor weighs in Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch shares insight on Ontario’s loosening of restrictions amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Cambridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7711105/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7711105/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?