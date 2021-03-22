Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

The largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waterloo Region opened its doors on Monday in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says the new location on Pinebush Road will begin with 10 immunization stations, a number which will double by the end of the week. If the supply of COVID-19 vaccine increases, the facility will be capable of operating 40 immunization stations.

The clinic is being operated and staffed by Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital, where a smaller clinic ceased operation on Friday.

“We are pleased to support the region’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy locally,” said Ron Gagnon, who is the president and CEO of Grand River Hospital.

“We have had the benefit of learning from our on-site vaccination clinic, which has been operating for the past few months and are looking forward to applying this knowledge and lessons learned to increase access to the vaccine across our communities.”

The clinic is being conducted where the RONA was located on Pinebush Road.

The region says the building is being provided by Smart Centres at no cost.

Pre-registration for appointments is currently open online and over the phone for all those who are currently eligible, including those aged 70 and above.