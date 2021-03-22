Menu

Health

141 new COVID-19, 120 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 5:17 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 141 new COVID-19 cases and 120 additional variant cases since Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases up to 7,301, including 1,006 variant cases and 195 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths since Friday and 223 active coronavirus variant cases.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Forty-five of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 24 are in Bradford, 24 are in New Tecumseth and 12 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Fifty-six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 15 are community-acquired and eight are outbreak-related. One new case is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories

On Sunday, 1,648 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses give up to 68,627. This includes more than 17,280 people who’ve received both required doses of the vaccine.

Of the region’s total 7,301 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — or 6,577 — have recovered, while 22 remain in hospital.

Read more: Ontarians 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccines online

There are also currently 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at nine workplaces, four educational settings, two institutional settings and one community setting.

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 330,573, including 7,224 deaths.

