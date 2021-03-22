Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
March 22 2021 12:13pm
01:50

Booking for COVID-19 vaccinations now available for Ontarians 75 and older

Ontario seniors who are 75 years and older are now able to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations on the Ontario government website. Kamil Karamali has more.

Advertisement

Video Home