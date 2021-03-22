Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ontario government allocates $1.2B to address lost revenues in hospital budgets

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video: 'Booking for COVID-19 vaccinations now available for Ontarians 75 and older' Booking for COVID-19 vaccinations now available for Ontarians 75 and older
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario seniors who are 75 years and older are now able to book appointments for their COVID-19 vaccinations on the Ontario government website. Kamil Karamali has more.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other provincial officials have announced more than $1.2 billion in support for Ontario’s hospitals as part of ongoing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an announcement in Scarborough Monday afternoon, Ford said the funds will help offset lost revenues in hospital budgets.

“We have seen pressure put on our hospitals like never before. They have been at the centre of the crisis since day one,” Ford said.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Health Minister Christine Elliott said $696 million will address hospital deficits, especially in small and medium facilities.

Trending Stories

She also said up to $572 million will go to all hospitals to address lost revenues such as diminished parking fees and reduced money from commercial activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the announcement came on the same day the government reported nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario and the expansion of vaccine bookings to people 75 and older.

It was also reported more than 1.5 million people have received at least one dose of one of the four approved COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19CoronavirusDoug FordCOVIDOntario governmentCoronavirus OntariaCOVID-19 OntarioOntario HospitalsCoronavirus HospitalsToronto HospitalsCOVID hospitals

