Hamilton police officers cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of man in July 2020: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared two Hamilton police officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man last year.

The SIU says the man was shot during an altercation with officers last July after police were called to investigate a person of interest at Cannon Street East and Gage Avenue North.

The police watchdog says the man was wanted in connection with a shooting in the area.

Officers found the man in a vehicle at a convenience store parking lot, and as they approached him, the SIU says there was an interaction and two officers discharged their firearms.

The man later died in hospital.

The SIU says there are no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offense in connection with the man’s death.

