Hamilton police investigate shooting in city’s east-end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say a man was shot in a “serious” domestic incident near the city’s east end.

Investigators say officers were called out to a location near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, a male suspect was spotted inside a vehicle with a firearm.

The man sustained a “significant” injury after shots were fired, according to police.

No further details have been released. An investigation is on-going.

HPS responded to a serious domestic call shortly before 4:00 p.m. A male armed with a firearm sustained significant injury after shots were fired. This is an active investigation and further information will follow. Thank you for your patience. #HamOnt https://t.co/b1iAZQRO2F — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement