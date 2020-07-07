Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigate shooting in city’s east-end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police say man was shot near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East on July 7, 2020.
Hamilton police say man was shot near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East on July 7, 2020. Don Mitchell/ Global News

Hamilton police say a man was shot in a “serious” domestic incident near the city’s east end.

Investigators say officers were called out to a location near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Arrest made in Corktown Park stabbing: Hamilton police

Upon arrival, a male suspect was spotted inside a vehicle with a firearm.

The man sustained a “significant” injury after shots were fired, according to police.

No further details have been released. An investigation is on-going.

