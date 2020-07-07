Hamilton police investigate shooting in city’s east-end

Hamilton police say a man was shot in a “serious” domestic incident near the city’s east end.
Investigators say officers were called out to a location near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Upon arrival, a male suspect was spotted inside a vehicle with a firearm.
The man sustained a “significant” injury after shots were fired, according to police.
No further details have been released. An investigation is on-going.
