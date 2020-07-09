Man shot by Hamilton police has died in hospital: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a man seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton on Tuesday is dead.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the 42-year-old man “succumbed” to his injuries in hospital just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was described as a “person of interest,” who was wanted in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store near the intersection of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East.

Hamilton police said the man was sitting in a vehicle when officers approached him before the interaction.

The SIU says two officers discharged their firearms and are the focus of the investigation with four witness officers also being interviewed.

The agency also says several civilian witnesses have been interviewed and video footage has been secured.

After the incident on Tuesday night, Hamilton Police Service Insp. Treena MacSween described the man’s injuries as “significant.” She also said a second person received minor injuries.

The exact nature of the “domestic” incident that led to the interaction wasn’t disclosed.

Two police-issued firearms and a shotgun have also been recovered from the scene, according to the police watchdog.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or instances of alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

