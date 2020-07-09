Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man shot by Hamilton police has died in hospital: SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 12:31 pm
Hamilton police say a man was hurt after shots were fired near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East on July 7, 2020.
Hamilton police say a man was hurt after shots were fired near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East on July 7, 2020. Will Erskine/ Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says a man seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton on Tuesday is dead.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the 42-year-old man “succumbed” to his injuries in hospital just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was described as a “person of interest,” who was wanted in connection with the shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store near the intersection of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East.

Hamilton police said the man was sitting in a vehicle when officers approached him before the interaction.

The SIU says two officers discharged their firearms and are the focus of the investigation with four witness officers also being interviewed.

The agency also says several civilian witnesses have been interviewed and video footage has been secured.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: A closer look at Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, how it operates, and the data it collects

After the incident on Tuesday night, Hamilton Police Service Insp. Treena MacSween described the man’s injuries as “significant.” She also said a second person received minor injuries.

The exact nature of the “domestic” incident that led to the interaction wasn’t disclosed.

Two police-issued firearms and a shotgun have also been recovered from the scene, according to the police watchdog.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or instances of alleged sexual assault.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information was asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police investigating the scene of a shooting near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East.
Hamilton police investigating the scene of a shooting near Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East. Will Erskine/ Global News
Hamilton police closed off a large section of road around Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton police closed off a large section of road around Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon. Will Erskine / Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitHamilton Police ServiceHamilton ShootingHamilton police shootingshots fired in hamiltonsiu hamilton policeshots fired on cannon streetshots fired on gage avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers