Toronto man arrested in connection with car thefts at Waterloo dealership

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Toronto man in connection with a theft at a car dealership in Waterloo last weekend.

Police say suspects broke into the Parkway Ford dealership on King Street overnight Saturday and removed several sets of keys.

A pair of Lincoln SUVs went missing as well.

After investigation, police arrested a 47-year-old Toronto man who is now facing several charges.

A police spokesperson says they are continuing to investigate and believe there may be other people connected to the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police – Jan 13, 2021