Crime

Toronto man arrested in connection with car thefts at Waterloo dealership

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A 47-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges.
A 47-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges. Global News file

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Toronto man in connection with a theft at a car dealership in Waterloo last weekend.

Police say suspects broke into the Parkway Ford dealership on King Street overnight Saturday and removed several sets of keys.

Read more: Waterloo Police investigate overnight ‘targeted’ shooting in Kitchener

A pair of Lincoln SUVs went missing as well.

After investigation, police arrested a 47-year-old Toronto man who is now facing several charges.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hatchet, hammer seized after ‘high-risk’ takedown in Kitchener

A police spokesperson says they are continuing to investigate and believe there may be other people connected to the theft.

