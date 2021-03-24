Toronto man arrested in connection with car thefts at Waterloo dealership

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Toronto man in connection with a theft at a car dealership in Waterloo last weekend.
Police say suspects broke into the Parkway Ford dealership on King Street overnight Saturday and removed several sets of keys.
A pair of Lincoln SUVs went missing as well.
After investigation, police arrested a 47-year-old Toronto man who is now facing several charges.
A police spokesperson says they are continuing to investigate and believe there may be other people connected to the theft.
