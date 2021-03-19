Hatchet, hammer seized after ‘high-risk’ takedown in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police seized a hammer, a hatchet and some drugs during an arrest in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers spotted two men arguing near Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m. when it looked like things were going to take a turn for the worse.

They say the officers saw one man in possession of a hammer, and got involved when they say it appeared he was reaching for it.

Police say they arrested the man using a high-risk takedown.

They say officers seized a hammer, a hatchet and quantities of suspected fentanyl and cannabis.

The male is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.