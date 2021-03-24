Menu

Canada

2nd Saskatchewan inmate this month mistakenly released from custody

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 3:48 pm
For the second time in March, a Saskatchewan inmate was mistakenly released from custody after appearing in court. Codie Tobie Cardinal is 49 years old. View image in full screen
For the second time in March, a Saskatchewan inmate was mistakenly released from custody after appearing in court. Codie Tobie Cardinal is 49 years old. Provided / The Saskatchewan Government

For the second time this month, a Saskatchewan inmate was mistakenly released from custody.

On Wednesday, the province notified the public of a Regina Correctional Centre inmate who was let free March 9.

Codie Tobie Cardinal, 49, is unlawfully at large after he appeared in Estevan’s Court of Queen’s Bench by video conference.

Read more: Inmate mistakenly released from custody in Prince Albert, Sask.

The province said Cardinal’s release happened due to an administrative error in communicating information from the Court of Queen’s Bench Office in Estevan to the Regina Correctional Centre.

Cardinal was supposed to stay in custody at Regina Correctional Centre to appear in Regina’s Court of Queen’s Bench for additional charges concerning a conspiracy to commit a crime.

A Prince Albert Correctional Centre inmate was let free by accident following a court date on March 19.

The province describes Cardinal as five feet seven inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

Read more: Retrial ordered for former inmate in deadly Prince Albert, Sask. prison riot

He has a scar on his middle abdomen along with several tattoos that include a full sleeve on his left arm and the name “Dailen” on his neck.

The province said the RCMP has been notified and is advising the public not to approach Cardinal if seen.

Anyone with information regarding Cardinal’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service or RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Prison watchdog issues scathing report into deadly riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary' Prison watchdog issues scathing report into deadly riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Prison watchdog issues scathing report into deadly riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary – Oct 31, 2018
