Inmate mistakenly released from custody in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from custody.

Blair Cody McKenzie, 31, appeared in court on March 19.

He was then released from custody at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre before completing his sentence, police said.

Prince Albert police said they were notified of the error on Monday evening.

McKenzie is described by police as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his left arm of a cross and the word “Mom,” a tattoo with the word “McKenzie” on his right arm and a tattoo with the words “One Love” on his left chest.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of McKenzie is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

