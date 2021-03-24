Mass asymptomatic testing for Edmundston, N.B. as variant COVID-19 cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

A mass testing clinic is being held this week in Edmundston, as the New Brunswick city by the Quebec border sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases Wednesday, with 10 of them in Edmundston.

Health officials say variant cases are appearing in the area, so they’re setting up the clinic to test asymptomatic people to “help determine if there has been any further spread in the region.”

“This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and who are not self-isolating but who wish to be tested,” a news release notes.

Testing will be held Thursday and Friday at Saint-Basile arena from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are not needed, and tests will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis.

As well, a case has been confirmed at Carrefour de la Jeunesse school in Edmundston. Contact tracing is taking place while the school, and a child-care facility within the school, is closed.

Potential exposure has also been identified at two Edmundston locations: the KFC at 180 Hébert Blvd., on March 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Centre Jean-Daigle, 85 du 15 Août St., on March 21, during a hockey game of the Edmundston Blizzard which started at 3 p.m.

The 10 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under. This case is travel related.

three people 30-39. Two cases are travel-related and the other is under investigation.

an individual 40-49. This case is travel related.

three people 50-59. One case is a contact of a previously reported case and the other two cases are under investigation.

an individual 60-69. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

an individual 70-79. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

The other two cases reported in the province were in Moncton — one aged 39-39 and the other aged 40-49. Both of those cases are under investigation.

New groups eligible for vaccination

Meanwhile, the list of people eligible for a vaccine is growing.

Rotational workers, regular cross-border commuters and truck drivers are now able to book an apartment at a pharmacy.

They must bring proof of eligibility to their appointment. For truck drivers, that could include their Class 1 licence. Regular cross-border commuters can use their multi-use travel registration through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program, and rotational workers can use their travel registration confirmation.

As well, New Brunswickers aged 75 and older are eligible to receive their shots at pharmacies. In those cases, a caregiver or family member are allowed to make the appointment.

Vaccination clinics for high school staff are also expanding. Schools will be closed to students on the days that clinics are held at that particular school.

Vaccination clinics in Saint John will be available for staff from the following schools on Thursday:

Harbour View High School in Saint John

Saint John High School

Simonds High School in Saint John

St. Malachy’s Memorial High School in Saint John

Centre scolaire Samuel-de-Champlain in Saint John

Additional clinics will be held throughout the week for high school staff in the following areas:

March 26 – Tracadie and Moncton regions;

March 29 – Shediac, Bathurst, and Campbellton regions.