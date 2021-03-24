Manitoba reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak declared at CN Rail shop

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 81 new COVID-19 infections and new outbreaks connected to the virus in Winnipeg, including at a CN Rail shop in Transcona.

A provincial release didn’t specify how many cases are linked to the CN shop at 821 Lagimodiere Blvd., but does say the facility has been moved to red, or critical, on the province’s pandemic response system.

Outbreaks have also been declared at Grace Hospital unit 3 South and MD Practice Solutions of Manitoba Inc. on Fort Street.

There were no new deaths connected to COVID-19 reported in Manitoba Wednesday.

The bulk of Wednesday’s new cases come from the Winnipeg and Northern Health regions, with 35 reported in the Winnipeg area and 37 reported in the north.

Another three were found in the Southern Health region, four were identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and two were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, according to provincial data.

One previously reported case has been removed for what health officials say are data corrections, leaving Manitoba’s total number of cases at 33,591.

According to the province there are 1,261 active cases and 31,401 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.6 per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 928.

No new cases of variants of concern were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, leaving the province’s total number of reported variants at 77.

As of Wednesday morning, health officials said there are 58 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 80 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 138 hospitalizations.

There are 14 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 13 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 27 intensive care patients.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,458 tests were completed Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 568,790.

Manitoba announced 98 new cases and one additional death linked to the virus Tuesday.

