Manitoba premier, health minister tour Morden vaccination clinic

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s health minister will tour the province’s latest vaccination super site in Morden Friday.

Brian Pallister and Heather Stefanson will talk to media following their tour at 11:15 a.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

The tour comes just a few days before the large-scale vaccination clinic is set to open at the Morden Access Event Centre March 22.

The facility is the fifth such site to open in Manitoba. Sites are already operating in Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk, and Thompson.

Appointments can be made at any site by calling 1-844-626-8222 or using the province’s online booking site.

The latest eligibility information on vaccine eligibility is available on the province’s website.

–More to come…

