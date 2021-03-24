Manitoba gives update on COVID-19 vaccination effort

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout Wednesday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of Manitoba’s vaccination implementation task force will be joined by co-lead Johanu Botha at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

At a technical briefing for media held earlier in the day Wednesday, officials from the task force said the province has reached its goal to be able to provide 20,000 shots of vaccine a day, should enough supply become available.

Data reported by The Canadian Press shows 3,262 doses were given in Manitoba Tuesday.

In all 139,591 doses have been given across Manitoba, which means just under nine per cent of the province has received at least one shot, according to the province’s online vaccination dashboard.

Since the first doses started arriving in the province in December, Manitoba has received 193,760 doses of all three vaccines approved for use in Canada.

Last week the province expanded the age eligibility for those able to book vaccination appointments to all Manitobans 65 and over and all First Nations 45 and over.

