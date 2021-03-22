Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Over the weekend Manitoba health officials announced 177 new cases and eight additional deaths from the virus.

3:18 COVID-19: Manitoba health official says variants of concern linked to 3 schools COVID-19: Manitoba health official says variants of concern linked to 3 schools

Seven of those deaths were reported Sunday, but health officials said they actually happened between November 2020 and March 2021.

A government release didn’t explain the delay in reporting the deaths, but did say they were only reported to Manitoba public health this month.

Since last March, 927 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has recorded 33,353 cases of the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

