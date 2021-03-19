Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19, variants update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated as the press conference begins.

Manitoba health officials will give an update Friday about the province’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Global News will livestream the conference here.

On Thursday, Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Premier Brian Pallister said they are considering moving the province to code orange.

While COVID-19 cases have risen slowly over the past two weeks, hospitalizations are well under capacity despite two variants of concern being found circulating in the province.

The province has posted a survey at engagemb.ca to gather Manitobans’ opinions on loosening restrictions further.