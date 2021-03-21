Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials announce 7 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, 90 new cases

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Vaccinations against Covid19 begin today with the AstraZeneca vaccine for school staff and healthcare personnel at the temporary clinic set up in the Padova Fiere complex in Padua, Italy, on February 20, 2021. Editorial Usage Only. Photo by Roberto Silvino/Fotogramma/IPA/ABACAPRESS>.COM.
Vaccinations against Covid19 begin today with the AstraZeneca vaccine for school staff and healthcare personnel at the temporary clinic set up in the Padova Fiere complex in Padua, Italy, on February 20, 2021. Editorial Usage Only. Photo by Roberto Silvino/Fotogramma/IPA/ABACAPRESS>.COM.

Seven Manitobans have died due to COVID-19, according to public health officials, but the deaths aren’t from a single day.

Officials say the deaths reported today took place between November 2020 and March 2021.

They were reported to Manitoba public health this month.

The deaths include:

  • A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region
  • A man in his 80s from the Northern health region
  • A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Read more: Northern Manitoba communities say COVID-19 is under control

Story continues below advertisement

The deaths bring the provinces current toll to 927.

Today’s new cases also include:

  • 32 cases in the Northern health region
  • 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 8 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • 41 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Manitoba now has 33,353 total cases with 1,185 active infections.

There are also 135 people in hospital with the virus, 57 with active COVID-19 cases and 78 people who are no longer infectious but still require care.

The total number of ICU patients is 22 with 10 active infections and 12 people who are no longer infectious.

Read more: Three Manitoba schools see COVID-19 variant cases of concern, says province

The five-day test positivity rate for the province is steady at five per cent while Winnipeg is at 3.6 per cent.

There are no new variant of concern (VOC) cases reported in Manitoba today.

There are currently 63 B1.1.7 cases and 13 B.1.351 cases for a total of 76 VOC.

COVID-19PandemicCOVIDPublic healthcoronavirus in manitobaHealthcareCOVID-19 Winnipeg

