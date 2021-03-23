Manitoba reports 1 COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and the province says an additional 98 people have been infected with the virus.

The virus’s latest victim is a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg area and her death is the 929th health officials have linked to COVID-19 since last March.

Fifty-seven of the new cases reported Tuesday come from the Winnipeg Health region. Another 31 were reported in the Northern Health region, three were found in the Southern Health region, four were identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and three were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Five previously reported cases have been removed for what health officials say are data corrections, leaving Manitoba’s total number of cases at 33,511.

Provincial data also shows there are 1,247 active cases and 31,335 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent provincially and 3.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

No new cases of variants of concern were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday.

Manitoba has reported 77 cases of variants of concern since the first cases were identified last month, including 63 of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, and 14 of the B.1.351 first identified in South Africa.

The number of people in hospital connected to COVID-19 rose to 142 Tuesday from 138 Monday, including 25 patients who are in intensive care, the province said.

A new outbreak has been declared at Extendicare Tuxedo Villa in Winnipeg.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,575 tests were completed Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 566,327.

On Monday, Manitoba added one additional death and reported 66 new cases of COVID-19.