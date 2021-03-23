Edmonton Valley Zoo reopens Thursday in time for spring baby boom

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for outdoor exhibits beginning on Thursday.

Ahead of its reopening, there’s a number of new residents ready to greet visitors.

In the past few weeks a baby camel, a pair of takins and a few baby lambs have been born.

View image in full screen A baby camel takes a walk at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on March 23, 2021. Morris Gamblin/Global News

The Edmonton Valley Zoo’s director Gary Dewar said it seems the timing perfect for a rebirth at the zoo.

“Maybe it’s a bit of a coincidence but I’ll suggest it was all part of the grand plan to have all these new babies just in time for our reopening,” Dewar laughed.

The #yeg zoo is reopening its outdoor spaces on Thursday—just in time for you to meet one of the newest residents. (She is a 23 day old baby camel. No name yet!) pic.twitter.com/tqq8627jNi — Morgan Black (@morganrblack) March 23, 2021

Zookeeper Joëlle Epp said the female camel doesn’t yet have a name, but she does have a big personality.

“We’ve been dying to show her off. She’s really sweet,” Epp said. “We will eventually hold a contest for the public to help name her.” Tweet This

Dewar said he and his staff have been waiting eagerly to welcome the public back on the grounds.

View image in full screen A baby camel gets fed on March 23, 2021. Morris Gamblin/Global News

“It’s been a long time coming. We shut down on Jan. 3,” he explained. “Our zookeepers work so passionately with the animals… but some of them really do enjoy the interaction and engagement with the public.”

The Alberta government did not give the green light for Step 3 on Monday, which would have allowed a number of spaces like movie theaters, casinos and zoos to reopen for indoor gatherings.

However, the current health orders allow outdoor components of the zoo to remain open.

Washrooms will be open for guest use and there is also food and beverage facilities available.

“We will wait for Step 3 before we introduce the indoor amenities to our guests,” Dewar said.

“It does mean a different experience but there are still many great reasons to come, including those babies.”

The zoo has implemented one-way paths and requires guests to wear masks. Capacity will also be limited to a daily attendance of 1,000 people (or 100 tickets per half hour time slot).

“It’s a safe, fun family event for everyone to enjoy,” Dewar said. “I know we aren’t alone [awaiting Step 3], other Edmonton attractions are also excited that it’s coming eventually.”

If you want to visit the zoo, you will need to pre-book a ticket here.

