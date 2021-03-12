Menu

Entertainment

Winnipeg zoo says hello to new baby gibbon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 2:28 pm
Maya the white-handed gibbon with her new arrival.
Maya the white-handed gibbon with her new arrival. Assiniboine Park Zoo

Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo has a new arrival.

A white-handed gibbon was born on Wednesday, the second offspring of parents Maya and Samson.

The gibbon couple, who welcomed baby Saju at Assiniboine Park Zoo in February of 2019, was matched as part of a species survival program by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

White-handed gibbons are an endangered species, due mainly to habitat loss and hunting, the zoo said.

Primarily found in the tropical rainforests of southeast Asia, the gibbons are tree-dwellers who are among the fastest of all primates.

The mother and baby — whose sex has not yet been identified — are currently in an off-exhibit area so they can be safely and discreetly monitored by zoo staff, but are expected to be given access to their indoor habitat within a few days.

white-handed gibbon

