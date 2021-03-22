Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Trending

Elephant charges at dad, toddler seeking photo inside zoo enclosure

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 2:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Shocking video captures moment elephant charges after man brings two-year-old into enclosure at San Diego Zoo' Shocking video captures moment elephant charges after man brings two-year-old into enclosure at San Diego Zoo
WARNING: Video contains images of child endangerment not suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised. Police arrested a man for taking a two-year-old child into an elephant habitat at the San Diego zoo. Cellphone video from Friday afternoon captured the dramatic encounter between the man, the child and the elephant.

A U.S. father is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly breaching an enclosure at the San Diego Zoo with his toddler, only to be chased out of the pen by a big, angry bull elephant.

Police say the man brought the two-year-old girl into the pen so he could get a photo with an elephant last Friday. Zoo officials say the suspect breached multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into the elephant habitat for the photo op, CBS News reports.

Read more: Zookeeper attacked by cheetah during daily walk in Ohio

Video captured by a witness shows the father standing inside the elephant pen with his toddler held in one arm. He is seen standing with his back to the elephants, seemingly posing for a photo while onlookers watch in disbelief.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oh… oh!” the crowd can be heard saying, just before an African bull elephant turns and charges at the pair.

Trending Stories

The man runs to the fence and tries to duck under with the girl. He drops her in the process, then gets through to the other side and pulls her through.

The elephant can be heard trumpeting loudly at him during his escape. The animal’s ears are fully opened and pushed forward in a threatening manner.

Jose Manuel Navarrete, 25, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, San Diego County jail records show. He was being held on $100,000 bail and is slated to be arraigned on March 30.

No one was injured in the close encounter.

Read more: Elephant kills zookeeper with ‘tremendous’ blow from its trunk in Spain

Witnesses Jake and Lori Ortale told local station KSWB-TV that they heard someone yell the suspect’s name before he jumped the fence.

“These guys right away were saying, ‘That elephant is going to charge,’ and it did,” Lori recalled.

“We told him to get out, and he turned around and he saw it thankfully just in time,” said Jake Ortale. “He runs, throws his baby through the gate and it’s seconds from hitting him. He jumps through the gate, falls on the ground and then it roared.”

Story continues below advertisement

The toddler went home with her mother after the suspect’s arrest, police said.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AnimalsParentingZooelephantChild EndangermentSan Diego Zooafrican elephantzoo attackelephant zoo

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers