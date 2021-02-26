Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Elephant kills zookeeper with ‘tremendous’ blow from its trunk in Spain

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 2:53 pm
An African elephant is shown on a reserve in this Dec. 6, 2019 file photo.
An African elephant is shown on a reserve in this Dec. 6, 2019 file photo. Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A zookeeper in Spain has died after an elephant smacked him against a wall of metal bars with its trunk, in what officials described as a single “tremendous” blow.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Cabarceno Natural Park in northern Spain, in the Cantabria region.

Joaquin Gutierrez, 44, was cleaning out the elephant stables when a female elephant swatted him aside with its trunk, zoo officials said. The elephant knocked the man into the bars of the enclosure, where he struck his head.

He was taken to hospital after the incident and died several hours later.

Read more: Italy landslide dumps hundreds of cemetery coffins into the sea

The 4,000-kilogram African elephant was with her calf at the time of the attack, authorities said. She also had a foot infection and was likely pregnant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re talking about unpredictable animals,” said Javier Lopez Marcano, the tourism minister for Cantabria, which owns the zoo.

“The force of the strike was tremendous, of a magnitude that one could not survive,” Marcano said in a statement.

Zoo officials say Gutierrez had been working at the zoo for nearly 20 years.

Read more: Bear bites woman’s bare bottom from outhouse toilet in Alaska

Marcano suggested that the accident was due to a lack of caution.

“From the outset, it’s an accident that has been caused by someone who, following their daily routine, was too trusting at a fatal moment,” he said. “That is the only reason that perhaps in certain circumstances a tragedy like this can occur.”

It was the first elephant-related death in the park’s 31-year history.

Police and tourism officials are investigating the incident.

with files from The Associated Press 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AnimalsSpainZooelephantafrican elephantzoo deathelephant deathelephant kills manzookeeper killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers