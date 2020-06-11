Edmonton Valley Zoo to reopen, but with some changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After closing on March 14 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has announced it’s ready to open its gates on June 15.

But regular visitors will notice some changes.

“We will be providing an enjoyable visitor experience with modifications in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff and animals,” director Lindsey Galloway said.

Tickets will no longer be available for purchase at the gate. Anyone looking to visit the zoo will need to first purchase their ticket online.

Because the daily attendance will be capped at 1,500 people, each ticket will come with a specific entry time in an effort to ensure physical distancing and allowing the zoo to manage crowds. Only 90 tickets will be issued for every 30-minute window.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo has put in a number of safety precautions as it prepares to reopen on June 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan Black/Global News

“Once inside, visitors are welcome to explore the zoo at their own pace,” the zoo said in a news release.

Both indoor and outdoor traffic areas will be marked with signs and arrows to ensure one-way traffic is followed. Features like animal talks, rides, play structures and stroller rentals will not be available.

Some buildings like the Elephant House and some areas of the Saito Centre will also remain closed as physical distancing will be difficult to maintain. High-touch display areas will also remain closed.

“We know our visitors will do their part to follow public health guidelines, including staying on the marked paths and following all safety directions,” Galloway said. “We are committed to ensuring the zoo experience is an enjoyable and safe one.”

Hand sanitizer will be provided in various location and the zoo will be enhancing its cleaning procedures of public spaces. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks.

The Zoo-tique gift shop, Moo at the Zoo, 40 Acres and Sandwich and Sons will be open with modifications.

– With a file from Caley Ramsay, Global News