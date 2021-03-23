Murder charge laid in 2018 shooting death of Chestermere man

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid a murder charge following a 16-month long investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Lewis.

The 41-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot would in a Chestermere home on Nov. 26, 2018. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

A few days later, police pleaded with the public for help finding those involved, including information about a vehicle believed to have been stolen from Calgary, which investigators believe was connected.

On Tuesday, police said 37-year-old Richard Michael Sikora was charged with second-degree murder in Lewis’ death.

Despite the arrest, investigators believe there may have been other people involved, and police have released more video footage in hopes of getting more tips from the public.

View image in full screen Two people believed to be connected to the shooting death of a Chestermere man in 2018. Alberta RCMP

They’re also still looking for more information on the stolen vehicle, which police said was eventually found in northeast Calgary.

View image in full screen Chestermere RCMP are looking for information about a Burgundy 2015 Ford Edge sport with Alberta licence plate BGC 2422. Courtesy, Chestermere RCMP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-204-8900, or their local police department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

