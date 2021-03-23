Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in 2018 shooting death of Chestermere man

By Heide Pearson Global News
Click to play video: 'RCMP release video footage in relation to 2018 Chestermere homicide' RCMP release video footage in relation to 2018 Chestermere homicide
WATCH: Chestermere RCMP have released video footage in the hopes it will lead to additional tips in the homicide of 41-year-old Dennis Lewis in 2018.

Calgary police have laid a murder charge following a 16-month long investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Lewis.

The 41-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot would in a Chestermere home on Nov. 26, 2018. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Read more: RCMP investigate man’s death after shot fired inside Chestermere home

A few days later, police pleaded with the public for help finding those involved, including information about a vehicle believed to have been stolen from Calgary, which investigators believe was connected.

On Tuesday, police said 37-year-old Richard Michael Sikora was charged with second-degree murder in Lewis’ death.

Read more: RCMP seek information in Chestermere homicide investigation

Despite the arrest, investigators believe there may have been other people involved, and police have released more video footage in hopes of getting more tips from the public.

Two people believed to be connected to the shooting death of a Chestermere man in 2018. View image in full screen
Two people believed to be connected to the shooting death of a Chestermere man in 2018. Alberta RCMP

They’re also still looking for more information on the stolen vehicle, which police said was eventually found in northeast Calgary.

Chestermere RCMP are looking for information about a Burgundy 2015 Ford Edge sport with Alberta licence plate BGC 2422. View image in full screen
Chestermere RCMP are looking for information about a Burgundy 2015 Ford Edge sport with Alberta licence plate BGC 2422. Courtesy, Chestermere RCMP

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-204-8900, or their local police department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

