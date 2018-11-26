RCMP investigate man’s death after shot fired inside Chestermere home

RCMP investigators in Chestermere say no arrests have been made in connection with an incident that left a man dead and put schools in lockdown on Monday.

Police were called to a home in the area of West Lakeview Drive and West Creek Mews at 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found an altercation had happened inside the home and determined that a shot had been fired.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died, police said. They did not confirm whether the man was shot.

As the situation unfolded, schools in the area were locked down as a precaution. Regular daily activities resumed once the area was deemed safe.

Police said they believe the incident wasn’t random and there is no threat to public safety.

The RCMP did not say whether any suspects or persons of interest had been identified, nor whether the victim lived in the home where the altercation happened.

The southern Alberta major crimes unit, forensic unit, Strathmore RCMP and K9 unit are helping with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-420-4855, their local police detachment or to contact Crime Stoppers.