RCMP seek information in Chestermere homicide investigation

RCMP are looking for the public’s help — including information about a car reported stolen in Calgary — after a homicide in Chestermere this week.

On Monday, police were called to a home in the West Creek Mews area of Chestermere where a 41-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man, who police have identified as Dennis Lewis, was pronounced dead at the Foothills Medical Centre.

As the situation unfolded Monday morning, schools in the area were locked down as a precaution. Regular daily activities resumed once the area was deemed safe.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the homicide investigation, police said in a media release Friday morning.

Police are now looking for information about a Burgundy 2015 Ford Edge sport with Alberta licence plate BGC 2422. Police said the owner of the car reported it stolen on Nov. 3 from the area of 21 Street and 17 Avenue SE in Calgary.

Police are searching for information about the car’s whereabouts and who might have been in the vehicle between Nov. 3 and Nov. 27.

Police also hope anyone who may have been in Chestermere between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 and saw the car will come forward with information.

Earlier this week, police said they believed the incident was not random.