Alberta RCMP call centre aims to keep officers on the street

Alberta RCMP is test driving a call-in centre that allows officers to spend more time on the street instead of behind a desk doing paperwork.

The system is still a pilot program but allows officers to input information into the RCMP database by phone.

The entire process takes about four minutes.

RCMP touting a new data entry system it says is saving time and resources for frontline officers. #yyc #yeg #abrcmp #abcrime pic.twitter.com/fWcSvqcKqH — Sarah Offin (@sarahoffin) November 13, 2018

Without the system, officers have to go back to the detachment and manually input the information.

RCMP also set up a call-back unit in February that diverts non-emergency calls to experienced officers allowing more time for a front-line officer to remain on the road.

John Ferguson, Alberta’s acting commanding officer, says the call-back system will free up the equivalent of nine general duty constables in one year.