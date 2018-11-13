Crime
November 13, 2018 3:29 pm

Alberta RCMP call centre aims to keep officers on the street

By Staff The Canadian Press

File: RCMP cruiser

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED/File
A A

Alberta RCMP is test driving a call-in centre that allows officers to spend more time on the street instead of behind a desk doing paperwork.

The system is still a pilot program but allows officers to input information into the RCMP database by phone.

The entire process takes about four minutes.

Without the system, officers have to go back to the detachment and manually input the information.

RCMP also set up a call-back unit in February that diverts non-emergency calls to experienced officers allowing more time for a front-line officer to remain on the road.

READ MORE: RCMP tout success of Alberta rural crime strategy

John Ferguson, Alberta’s acting commanding officer, says the call-back system will free up the equivalent of nine general duty constables in one year.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta crime
Alberta frontline RCMP
Alberta RCMP
alberta rcmp officers
Alberta RCMP paperwork
Alberta rural crime
RCMP call centres
RCMP database
RCMP phone database

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News